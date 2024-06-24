USDB Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $426.14 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One USDB token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $426.14 million and $101.70 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 425,609,875 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 425,522,657.9193193. The last known price of USDB is 0.99757946 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $31,746,674.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.