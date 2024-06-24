Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale Price Performance

Vale stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

