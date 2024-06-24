Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,721. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

