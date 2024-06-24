Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $185.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.60.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

