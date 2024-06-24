Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. 7,851,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,116. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

