Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Southland Equity Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. 7,804,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,726. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

