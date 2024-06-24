Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

