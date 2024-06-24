Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. 4,419,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

