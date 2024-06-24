Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after acquiring an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,342,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

