Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,934,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

