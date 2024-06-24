Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $112.43. 1,060,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,972. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

