Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $60.07 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.07 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02228532 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

