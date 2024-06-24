Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $68.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $68.63 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,056.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.64 or 0.00590520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00115378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00038189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00264975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00072891 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.