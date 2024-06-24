Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $66.36 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $66.36 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,000.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00599722 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00115285 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009156 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036093 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00260413 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042716 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071258 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.