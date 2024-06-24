Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $66.36 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $66.36 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,000.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00599722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00115285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00260413 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

