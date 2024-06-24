Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 0.8 %

VCEL opened at $45.00 on Friday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,495.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.