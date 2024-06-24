Veritaseum Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $1,171.50 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $19.05 or 0.00030245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

