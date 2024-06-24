Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.17% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.