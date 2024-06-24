Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
