Walker Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 21.5% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

