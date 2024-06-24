Walker Financial Services Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. 9,237,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

