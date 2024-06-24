Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.72. Approximately 1,682,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,042,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

