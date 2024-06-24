Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.08 and last traded at $102.45. 1,879,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,402,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

