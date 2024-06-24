Wayne Hubert Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

Wayne Hubert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of Revival Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$825,000.00.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

CVE RVG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,825. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. Revival Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.62.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

