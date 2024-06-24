Wells Fargo & Company Trims Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Target Price to $52.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

