WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,775.58 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $53,775.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00115616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

