WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

