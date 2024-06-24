WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.25

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 4663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 469.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 349,969 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 32.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 377,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 644,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.