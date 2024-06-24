World Mobile Token Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $156.20 million and $1.57 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000715 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.