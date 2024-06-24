WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220.55 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $220.55 million and $1.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005845 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
