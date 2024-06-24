Wrapped CRO Price Hits $0.0911 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $86.43 million and $1.01 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 948,242,151 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 948,455,780.7376536. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09368841 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $894,180.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

