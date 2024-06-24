YouGov (LON:YOU) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.79% from the company’s current price.

YouGov Price Performance

YOU traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 439 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,210. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 412 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,027.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,760.37). 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

