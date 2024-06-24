Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $19.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

