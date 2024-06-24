ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

