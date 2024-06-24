Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.34 on Monday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

