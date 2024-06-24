ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
