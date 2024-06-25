10,278 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,619.9% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 280,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 270,505 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 401,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.