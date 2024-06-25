1,265 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 1,630,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

