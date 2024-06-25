1,352,283 Shares in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Bought by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,352,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,000. Banco BBVA Argentina comprises 3.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 111,578 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 361,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,273. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Banco BBVA Argentina Dividend Announcement

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina



Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

