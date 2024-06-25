16,055 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

