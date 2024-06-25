260 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.91. The company had a trading volume of 198,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.