574 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.00. 285,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,201. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $437.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.16 and a 200-day moving average of $379.98. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

