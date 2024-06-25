8,930 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,428,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,944,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,036,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.11. 93,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,216. The company has a market cap of $288.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

