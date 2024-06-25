8,945 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $75.97. 4,355,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,596. The company has a market capitalization of $641.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $80.10.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

