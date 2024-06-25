AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $171.57 and last traded at $171.79. 865,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,483,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.