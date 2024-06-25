Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,696. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.09.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

