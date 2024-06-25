Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,567,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.42. 1,430,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,367. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.09.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

