Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $6.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADPT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.51.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.