Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $5,885,605.05 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,933 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $3,147,285.75.

On Monday, June 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 25,747 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $2,391,381.36.

On Friday, June 7th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 66,795 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $6,265,371.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 28,429 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $2,713,263.76.

On Monday, June 3rd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 47,562 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $4,451,327.58.

On Thursday, May 30th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 27,796 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $2,629,223.64.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $11,679,298.36.

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AGYS traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. 239,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.78. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Agilysys by 99.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.