Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 0.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $93.86 and last traded at $95.55. 597,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,029,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

