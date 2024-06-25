Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.06). 27,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 61,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,175.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.13.

Albion Development VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Albion Development VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

