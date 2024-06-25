Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.38 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $50.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00041213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,692,066 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.